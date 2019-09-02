The Public Service Internship Programme was created by the Commission this year with the support of the National Assembly which allocated Sh1 billion to roll out the programme

The exercise will be launched by the PSC chairperson Stephen Kirogo and CEO Simon Rotich at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, Nakuru, starting 9am.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Interviews for 3,000 internship positions in the civil service will start on Tuesday, the Public Service Commission has announced.

Over 8,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the positions that are expected to ease employment crisis in the civil service where 60,000 workers are scheduled to retire by June 2020.

In a statement, PSC said the exercise, to be conducted throughout the country, will run until September 11.

8,000 SHORTLISTED

The exercise will be launched by the PSC chairperson Stephen Kirogo and CEO Simon Rotich at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, Nakuru, starting 9am Tuesday.

“The commission has dispatched several teams headed by commissioners to various centres across the country to interview the over 8000 shortlisted candidates who applied for the positions that were advertised in July this year,” PSC Deputy Director of Communications Browne Kutswa said in a statement.

The Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) was created by the Commission this year with the support of the National Assembly which allocated Sh1 billion to roll out the programme during the current financial year.

EXPERIENCE

Mr Kutswa said the programme is designed to provide hands-on experience to build upon skills learned in class and enhance youth development and employability.

The recruitment of the interns opens doors for thousands of fresh graduates in a country who are generally viewed as lacking specialised market skills and experience to perform tasks.

The interns will be posted to various stations by the end of this month after Parliament revised the PSC budget for the 2019/20 financial year to include a Sh1 billion allocation to facilitate the hiring of the interns.