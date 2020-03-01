Intrigues in search for new Auditor-General deepen

But the Chief Justice denies ever calling for the file, saying he only asked one of his staff members to find out about the delay.

Parties who were in court said the judge appeared “agitated” when he announced the developments.

On the day the ruling was to be delivered, however, the judge announced to the parties that it would not be forthcoming as the Chief Justice had called for the file.

By WALTER MENYA

More by this Author

The intrigues surrounding the recruitment of the next Auditor-General deepened this week as Chief Justice David Maraga and a trial judge engaged in a back-and-forth over the matter, sparking fears of interference.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge, Justice Stephen Radido had informed the parties to the petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah that he would be delivering his ruling last Wednesday. Mr Omtatah had in December 2019 obtained court orders stopping the selection panel for the recruitment of a new Auditor-General after cancelling the initial hiring process and re-advertising the vacancy.

On the day the ruling was to be delivered, however, the judge announced to the parties that it would not be forthcoming as the Chief Justice had called for the file.

Parties who were in court said the judge appeared “agitated” when he announced the developments.

But the Chief Justice denies ever calling for the file. “The CJ never recalled the file and nobody did. The fact of the matter is that a complaint was received from one of the parties about the delay and the CJ asked one of his staff members to find out about it but decided to deal with it after the judgment, which was supposed to be delivered on February 26,” the CJ’s office told the Sunday Nation.

“As far as the CJ is concerned that is the situation. If anybody tells you the file is with the CJ it is not true. It is where it should be and even when it was recalled so that the executive summary could be given to the CJ, it was just for about an hour,” the CJ added.

Advertisement

The identity of the alleged complainant is yet to be disclosed.

The parties to the petition, Katiba Institute and Mr Omtatah, meanwhile have said they are not aware of any complaint and do not consider the case to have delayed given that the petition was filed on December 19, 2019 and the ruling was to be delivered about 69 days later.

The matter has touched off fears of interference with the independence of the judge. Moreover, it means a resolution of the matter of recruitment of a new Auditor-General remains far from over.

Even as the CJ denied having called for the file, the petitioner, Mr Omtatah and the interested party in the matter, Katiba Institute, have both written to the Chief Justice demanding an explanation for the calling of the file.

“As far as we know, no party in this matter has made any application (including for certification) requiring the attention of the Chief Justice. We also do not know of any complaint by any party requiring the attention of the Chief Justice or the Judicial Service Commission in the matter. We are simply in the dark about the developments on the matter,” Katiba Institute, through their advocate Dudley Ochieng stated in their letter.

Katiba Institute was enjoined in the matter as an interested party while the Attorney-General acted for his office, the selection panel and the national executive.

On the other hand, Mr Omtatah says the circumstances under which the file was taken to the Chief Justice “are obscure and susceptible to raising serious doubts on the decisional independence the judge will have thereafter in the extant suit.”

“The Chief Justice does not have any powers under the law to interfere with the work of other judges. The only two occasions under the law when files are sent up to him are when he is asked to empanel an uneven bench of judges to hear a matter certified as raising a substantial question of law, and when the Judicial Service Commission calls for a file following complaints formally lodged with it against a trial judge,” Mr Omtatah states in his letter.

The panel had last year announced that it could not nominate three people for appointment by the President, saying none qualified. As a result, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said the government had decided to re-advertise the vacancy.

However, Mr Omtatah obtained stay orders that have stopped the recruitment of the Auditor-General. The ruling would have given a way forward in unlocking the stalemate over appointment of the official. The wait for former Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s successor thus continues.

In the petition, Mr Omtatah had argued that the Public Audit Act does not provide for a repeat recruitment exercise “except where the National Assembly rejects all nominees presented to it.”

He also accused the selection panel of basing their reasons for re-advertising the position on “unlawful, arbitrary, unreasonable and whimsical grounds.”

In the statement announcing the cancellation of the initial recruitment, the selection panel had stated that though the candidates they interviewed had the academic and technical qualifications required under the constitution and legislation, they lacked tactfulness, diplomacy and independence.

“The only qualifications set in law and required of persons seeking appointment as the Auditor-General are those listed in Article 229(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, as read together with Section 5 of Public Audit Act, 2015,” Mr Omtatah stated in his petition.

Mr Ouko retired in August 2019 and to date the position remains vacant. The High Court in 2016, in a ruling on Petition No 388 of 2016 by Transparency International, found that a provision in the Public Audit Act that was purporting to create an acting Auditor-General to be inconsistent with the constitution.

It means that as long as the circus surrounding the recruitment of a new Auditor-General persists, no one can act in the position. This in turn means that audit reports that have become ready after Mr Ouko left office cannot be published until his successor is appointed. For audit reports to have the force of law, they must be signed by the Auditor-General.

The vacancy in the national audit office has been cited as the reason why Central Bank failed to submit certified financial statements for the year 2018/2019.