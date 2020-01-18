By JOEL ODIDI

More by this Author

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into alleged fatal shooting of two young men by the police.

In a statement on Saturday, Ipoa’s Chairperson Anne Makori said the body’s Rapid Response Team will probe two incidents in which two young men were allegedly shot and killed separately by police officers in Majengo and Mwiki areas in Nairobi County on January 15 and 16, 2020.

“Investigations into the fatal shootings though ongoing, seek to establish circumstances that led to the shootings and if the police were justified to use that level of force,” said Ms Makori.

She added: “On conclusion of investigations, Ipoa will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant institution(s).”

DEMONSTRATIONS

She said the agency will continue to monitor how the police conduct public order management during demonstrations.

Related Stories Kasarani protests intensify - VIDEO

Advertisement

She reiterated Ipoa’s commitment to undertake independent, impartial and fair investigations particularly, those resulting from deaths and serious injuries caused by police officers in the execution of their duties.

Stephen Machurusi, 17, was killed and a man shot and wounded during violent demonstrations over the poor state of the Kasarani-Mwiki road in Nairobi on Thursday.