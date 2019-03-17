 Iran complains to Kenya over detained nationals - Daily Nation
Iran complains to Kenyan ambassador over two detained nationals

Sunday March 17 2019

Iranian nationals Ahmad Abolfathi Mohammed and

Iranian nationals Ahmad Abolfathi Mohammed and Sayed Mansour Mousavi consult with their lawyer Cohen Amanya after the Supreme Court on March 15, 2019 reinstated their 15-year jail imposed on each by High Court over terror plot. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By NATION REPORTER
Iran's Foreign Ministry has officially complained to Kenya's ambassador to Tehran after the Supreme Court overturned a decision to free two Iranian nationals jailed over terror charges.

According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry's director general for African affairs summoned the Kenyan ambassador, Rukia Ahmed Subow, on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted Sunday saying that the Iranian official expressed the Islamic Republic's "dissatisfaction" with the "unfair" ruling and noted that the Kenyan envoy was recalled for consultations.

He spokesman added that the Kenyan ambassador said she would inform Kenya's government about the Islamic Republic’s protest and dissatisfaction, the Iranian spokesman said.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned a Court of Appeals decision acquitting two Iranian terror suspects, Ahmad Abolfathi and Seyyed Mansour Mousavi,  sentenced to 15 years after they were found guilty of three terrorism-related charges.

