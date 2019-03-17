He spokesman added that the Kenyan ambassador said she would inform Kenya's government about the Islamic Republic’s protest and dissatisfaction, the Iranian spokesman said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has officially complained to Kenya's ambassador to Tehran after the Supreme Court overturned a decision to free two Iranian nationals jailed over terror charges.

According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry's director general for African affairs summoned the Kenyan ambassador, Rukia Ahmed Subow, on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted Sunday saying that the Iranian official expressed the Islamic Republic's "dissatisfaction" with the "unfair" ruling and noted that the Kenyan envoy was recalled for consultations.

He spokesman added that the Kenyan ambassador said she would inform Kenya's government about the Islamic Republic’s protest and dissatisfaction, the Iranian spokesman said.