Children whose parents must leave them behind when they go to work always look forward to their return.

Under ordinary circumstances, the parents are usually received with laughter and songs upon their return in the evening hours or at night.

Things have, however, drastically changed with the Covid-19 pandemic. People have been made to observe social distancing even with their own blood.

Some children do not understand the changes. Others are surprised to see their parents around for days on end.

For eight-year-old Randy Turi and Rayna Mkiwa, 6, it is a situation they have had to come to terms with following the return of their father from Uganda.

Though they had been reading about the deadly disease and watching news and highlights on TV, the two children were confused on being informed that they could not hug their father upon his return home.

Their mother, Tinah Lughano, was told to explain to them why they could only interact with their father after two weeks.

“He was in the house but had to self-isolate. The children only saw their father when he was on the balcony,” Ms Lughano told the Nation.

MOMENT RUINED

Turi and Mkiwa came to terms with the new “normal” and turned their focus on getting as much information as they could on coronavirus.

“We have learnt that coronavirus is deadly and can be spread through contaminated droplets if you come into contact with an infected person,” Turi said.

“If people travel from a country with coronavirus cases, they must remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.”

This is what many families have been going through since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Kenya.

On March, 20, 10-year-old Sasha Blessings told her friends that her father was returning home from the Seychelles.

Blessings was excited for she knew her father would bring many gifts and tell her unforgettable stories.

Like any other child in a similar situation, she could not hide her anticipation and joy.

Blessings’ father, Benson Samo, landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi at 8pm and could not wait to see his family. He, too, was happy to be home.

Government and airport officials told Mr Samo to sign forms binding him to self-quarantine.

AWAY FROM HOME

The Ministry of Health had not yet come up with the stringent mandatory isolation rules in its bid to battle the pandemic.

He left the airport and went straight into isolation. When Mr Samo got to his house in Komarock, Nairobi, his daughter was playing.

He went straight to his bedroom without even greeting her. Sasha said she was worried because that had never happened before.

Mr Samo explained to his wife the need to self-quarantine and why he had to be away from the main rooms in the house.

Their neighbours knew he had been outside the country and because of the stigma and suspicion, Mr Samo’s quarantine had to be away from home.

Sasha had many questions that she could not stop asking her mother. That meant the girl could only talk to her father by phone.

“I missed him and felt terrible that he came home and was not with us. I eagerly waited for his return,” she said.

Sasha says she knew about the coronavirus when watching TV. The Grade Four child asked her mother to explain the things she could not understand.

When her father arrived home after the quarantine, Sasha was over the moon. “I was happy and went to hug my dad because I had missed him much. I’m also happy that he tested negative for the coronavirus,” the girl said.

MENTAL TORMENT

Her mother was equally excited, thanking God “now that our worst fears are over”.

Children should be made to understand why some of their closest relatives need to be in isolation, says Dr Philomena Ndambuki, a psychology lecturer at Kenyatta University.

Dr Ndambuki says children spoken to this way will not suffer mentally. “The children should be made to understand that what is happening is not punishment but for their own good,” she said.

She added that adults can also suffer mentally during such times.