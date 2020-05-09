By NATION REPORTER

Italian volunteer Silvia Constanca Romano, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from Chakama in Kilifi County in November 2018, has been released.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced this on his official Twitter page on Saturday, thanking Italy's external intelligence services.

Ms Romano, a manager of a non-governmental organisation known as African Milele Onlus, had been staying in a house in the area.

She was attacked on November 20 by gunmen who wounded five residents.

In December 2018, police said that Ms Romano, then 23 years old, was alive and was being held in the country.

In January 2019, they refuted reports that she had been taken to Somalia following the abduction.

At the time, a multi-agency team comprising police and army officers sealed off Boni Forest and areas bordering Lamu, Garissa and Tana River counties as they searched for her.