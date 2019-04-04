Mr Itemere, who has denied abuse of office charges by allegedly authorising payments to the media companies owned by Mr Savula, informed the court his new docket will involve a lot of travelling within East Africa, China , Dubai and Germany.

Mr Andayi allowed Mr Itemere to retain the passport until June 7, 2019 when he will be expected to return it to the court.

A former principal secretary being tried alongside Lugari MP Ayub Savula and two wives over theft of Sh122million from the government has been allowed to fly to Germany to attend an international rotary meeting.

Former ICT PS Sammy Itemere was given back his passport travel to Hamburg, Germany by Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Mr Francis Andayi after a successful application by his lawyer John Manasses.

Applying the release of the passport to Mr Itemere, Mr Manasses disclosed to the magistrate that, Mr Itemere was recently employed as an Associate Director by the Frexon Marketing Agencies Limited (FMAL).

In his ruling , Mr Andayi, said there was no indication from the prosecution led by State prosecutors Ruby Okoth and Henry Kinyanjui that “the accused will abscond once allowed to travel.”

Mr Andayi directed Mr Itemere to get back his passport then retain it between May 31 and June 5, 2019 when he will attending the Rotary International Convention in Hamburg, Germany.

The magistrate told the former PS to make a fresh application for the release of the passport whenever he wishes to travel to attend to his new assignments during the pendency of the case.

Mr Savula, his two wives Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi and their companies are charged with defrauding the government Sh122,335,500 falsely pretending they would offer advertisement services in Magazines with a wide circulation in the Republic of Kenya.

They allegedly conspired to steal the money on diverse dates between July 1, 2015 and August 30, 2018.