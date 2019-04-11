Ivy Wangechi's body moved from Eldoret

By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

Ms Ivy Wangechi’s body was on Thursday transferred from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital mortuary as her family prepares to bury her.

Dozens of Moi University medical students gathered at the hospital to see her body off.

Emotions rented the air as hundreds of them lined up in front of Prof Nobert Schnonenberger Anatomy Laboratory next to the MTRH mortuary to view the body before it left for Nairobi.

Doctors, university staff and students gathered there to bid farewell to a bright, beautiful student who only five days ago they were preparing to celebrate her 25th birthday in style on April 10.

Her classmates said she was preparing a big party to celebrate the day.

He life was brutally cut short by a bitter man identified as Mr Naftali Njahi Kinuthia at 10.30am on Tuesday on a pavement between the hospital and the university. He hit her with an axe and then split her skull before slitting her throat.

The man is still admitted at the MTRH where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries on his head after members of the public who cornered him as he tried to escape attempted to lynch him.

The students were led by the school’s dean, Prof Lukoye Atwoli, who said they were still heartbroken by the loss of Ms Wangechi.

“We gathered today to bid farewell to our colleague, our sister and our daughter. We congregated together with her family, students, staff, doctors to bid her farewell here but we will be joining the family as they make funeral arrangements.