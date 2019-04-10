From what they could recall, Wangechi told them she had refused to see him on those occasions.

By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Ivy Wangechi, the sixth-year medical student who was brutally murdered in Eldoret on Tuesday, scored straight 'A's in Form Four.

She wrote her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams at Alliance Girls in 2011 and got admitted to study Medicine and Surgery in Moi University.

GRADES

She was set to graduate as a medical doctor in December but her life was cut short by a man identified by police as Naftali Kinuthia on Tuesday morning.

Before her brutal murder at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Wangechi’s star was still shining in the medical school, with her lecturers saying she was set to graduate with good grades.

The school’s Dean Lukoye Atwoli on Wednesday said Ms Wangechi was a good, hardworking student.

“All the students’ academic results are confidential. We normally rate our students as either pass or fail and Wangechi was doing well,” he said.

On Wednesday, two of Wangechi’s friends, who did not wish to go on record because of the sensitivity of the case, said Mr Kinuthia had become so obsessed with her.

He travelled to Eldoret on a number of occasions to meet her in vain and this made him unhappy, they revealed.

From what they could recall, Wangechi told them she had refused to see him on those occasions.

He would wait at the gate and leave without seeing her, they said she confided. However, the lively Wangechi had changed two weeks ago, they said.

They said she had become reclusive and started avoiding them without giving any reasons.

THE CAR

“We always chatted freely and she was so lively but the last two weeks she had changed. I would text her and she would only reply hours later unlike before,” one of the friends told the Nation.

Mr Kinuthia is also said to have been sending her money and other gifts on several occasions even after she warned him not to do so.

The attacker is still receiving treatment at the Moi Referral Hospital after members of the public attempted to lynch him but was rescued by police.

Ainabkoi police boss Lucy Kananu on Wednesday said the car Mr Kinuthia used, a Honda with the registration number KCB 836P, was being held at Naiberi Police Station as investigations into the murder progress.

Ms Kananu, who visited the suspect in hospital, said he is not in a position to talk due to injuries he sustained after he was beaten up by the mob.

“We will interrogate him when he recovers and thereafter arraign him in court to answer murder charges. We are yet to establish the motive of the attack but we will get to the bottom of the matter. We are also interrogating colleagues of the deceased,” the police chief said.

Dr Lukoye, the dean, urged the public to stop spreading lies about Ms Wangechi.