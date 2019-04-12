By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

More by this Author

By EDITH CHEPNGENO

More by this Author

Naftali Njami Kinuthia, the man who brutally killed medical student Ivy Wangechi in broad daylight on Tuesday, has been discharged from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Kinuthia attacked Ms Wangechi just outside the hospital, where she worked, using an axe and a knife that he reportedly had sharpened, in a case of unrequited love.

Moi hospital Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa confirmed that the man was discharged on Friday evening.

Mr Aruasa noted he was seriously beaten by a mob following the attack that took place after he scared away people who could have saved the 6th year medical student.

Police said they would hold Mr Kinuthia at an undisclosed location and interrogate him over the weekend, and then take him to court on Monday.

Eldoret East DCI chief Ali Kingi told the Nation that they were making arrangements on where to detain Mr Kinuthia.

STATEMENTS

Detectives began recording statements from other Moi hospital workers and students on Friday.

Eldoret East divisional police commander (OCPD) Lucy Kananu said, "Once he (Mr Kinuthia) records a statement, it will become clearer what charges he will face in court."

On Wednesday, however, the DCI chief said the man would be arraigned on murder charges.

Mr Kingi said Mr Kinuthia admitted to committing the crime and said it was because of rejection.

EVIDENCE

Officers are already in possession o two murder weapons — an axe and machete — which they said were key to the case.

Police also found some tablets in Mr Kinuthia's car and took them for tests to establish what kind they were. They will also find out whether he took them before the attack or because of a pre-existing condition.

“The drugs he had have been sent to the Government Chemist. We are still waiting for the results. He could be suffering from a disease [we don't know about],” said Ms Kananu.

She added, "He is under close watch by our officers. He will be taken to court without delay."

Police will also seek the accounts of members of the public who witnessed the attack.

POST MORTEM

A post mortem was conducted on Wednesday evening by Moi hospital pathologists in the presence of Ms Wangechi's parents.

The preliminary report indicated that she suffered deep cuts in her head and neck. The body was on Thursday transported from the Moi hospital morgue to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

Prof Lukoye Atwoli, Dean of the Moi University School of Medicine, said it was clear that Ms Wangechi died from excessive bleeding occasioned by the deep cuts she suffered.

He noted that the autopsy report would provide details of the cause of death.