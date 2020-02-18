JSC to hold meeting amid looming judiciary crisis

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will tomorrow (Wednesday) hold a full sitting amid a looming crisis at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal over lack of judges due to a protracted stalemate caused by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the sitting, Chief Justice David Maraga’s forthcoming retirement is, however, not on the agenda.

This is despite some candidates as well as players from different political divides already lobbying to fill the seat.

JSC secretary Anne Amadi yesterday confirmed that Justice Maraga’s retirement is not part of the sitting’s agenda, though other inside sources had indicated the contrary.

The source, speaking in confidence, had disclosed that his departure could be on the table since the commission has also listed his succession as an area of priority for funding in the next financial year.

But Ms Amadi, who is also Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, said the meeting will focus on recruitment and interviews of officials of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

Advertisement

The council is mandated with formulating policies relating to the administration of justice and mobilising resources for the efficient administration of justice.

Justice Maraga is expected to retire in January 2021 upon attainment of the age of 70 years, but those close to him say he is contemplating an early exit, possibly by October, like his predecessor Dr Willy Mutunga.

PARALYSIS

Should Justice Maraga opt to retire early and the ongoing stalemate on appointment of judges persist, it means the operations of the Supreme Court are staring at a paralysis or a total halt for lack of quorum.

This is because Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is no longer sitting as a petition challenging her suitability to serve is still pending at the JSC.

Further, Justice Jackton Ojwang is retiring from office. Last month the judge proceeded to his terminal leave of absence.

Justice Ojwang’s exit left the apex court operating with the bare minimum of five judges – Maraga, Smokin Wanjala, Mohamed Ibrahim, Isaac Lenaola and Njoki Ndung’u.

The petition facing Justice Mwilu was filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

MWILU DRAMA

The JSC will meet in the third week of March this year to hear the petition, in which the DCI and the DPP want Justice Mwilu removed from office. The move, if successful, will technically throw her out of the Maraga succession race.

The determination to remove her is so serious that DCI boss George Kinoti and his colleague in criminal prosecutions Noordin Haji are witnesses against her.

DPP Haji, a former deputy spy chief, filed the petition at the JSC after a five-judge bench thwarted his attempt to charge Ms Mwilu in court in relation to alleged criminal conduct.

Justice Mwilu survived prosecution in May last year after the High Court ruled that the DCI had obtained evidence against her illegally by encroaching into her privacy.

Mr Haji claims Ms Mwilu is unfit to hold public office for failure to pay taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), forgery and uttering a false document.