By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Judicial Service Commission on Monday recommend the appointment of 10 High Court judges and lawyer Imaana Laibuta to the Court of Appeal.

The judges are Francis Tuiyott, Hellen Omondi, Pauline Nyamweya, Weldon Korir, Msagha Mbogholi, Aggrey Muchelule, Jessie Lesiit, Mumbi Ngugi, George Odunga and Joel Ngugi.

The commission will forward the names of these "most suitable candidates" to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

The second highest court after the Supreme Court currently has 19 judges, 11 short of the required 30.

In addition, two senior judges - Erastus Githinji and Alnashir Visram - are set to retire this year.

For the interviews that took place from June 17 to 27, the commission shortlisted 22 judges and 13 advocates including Dr Laibuta, Moses Kurgat, Prof Nixon Sifuna and Paul Lilan.

Following the announcement of the list of 11 by Chief Justice David Maraga at a press briefing in Nairobi, Law Society of Kenya representative Macharia Njeru dissented, saying they expected at least two lawyers to be selected.