JSC selects 30 judges for Environment and Labour courts
Tuesday August 13 2019
The Judicial Service Commission has recommended appointment of 30 judges to fill the same number of vacancies at the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.
The commission advertised the positions on February 22 and received 229 applications for the former and 160 applications for the latter court.
Sixty three and twenty nine candidates, respectively, were shortlisted for interviews that took place from July 9 to August 8.
The Environment court is of the same status as the High Court and currently has 33 judges who sit in 26 counties.
The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.
Judges recommended for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta are:
Environment and Land Court
Mboya Oguttu Joseph
Naikuni Lucas Leperes
Mwanyale Michael Ngolo
Makori Evans Kiago
Addraya Eda Dena
Kimani Lilian Gathoni
Kamau Joseph Mugo
Wabwoto Karoph Edward
Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor
Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga
Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi Anam
Ongarora Fred Nyagaka
Christopher Kyania Nzili
Mugo David Mwangi
Cheruiyot Elizabeth Omange
Omollo Lynette Achieng'
Washe Emmanuel Mutwana
Nyukuri Annet
Murigi Theresa Wairimu
Asati Esther
Employment and Labour Relations Court
Gakeri Jacob Kariuki
Baari Christine Noontatua
Keli Jemimah Wanza
Mwaure Anna Ngibuini
Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani
Rutto Chemtai Stella
Kebira Ocharo
Okeche Harrison Ogweno
Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzel
Nderitu David Njagi