JSC selects 30 judges for Environment and Labour courts - Daily Nation
JSC selects 30 judges for Environment and Labour courts

Tuesday August 13 2019

Chief Justice David Maraga 

Chief Justice David Maraga during the opening of the Molo Law Courts in Molo, Nakuru County, on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By SAM KIPLAGAT
The Judicial Service Commission has recommended appointment of 30 judges to fill the same number of vacancies at the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The commission advertised the positions on February 22 and received 229 applications for the former and 160 applications for the latter court.

Sixty three and twenty nine candidates, respectively, were shortlisted for interviews that took place from July 9 to August 8.

The Environment court is of the same status as the High Court and currently has 33 judges who sit in 26 counties.

The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.

Judges recommended for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta are:

Environment and Land Court

  1. Mboya Oguttu Joseph

  2. Naikuni Lucas Leperes

  3. Mwanyale Michael Ngolo

  4. Makori Evans Kiago

  5. Addraya Eda Dena

  6. Kimani Lilian Gathoni

  7. Kamau Joseph Mugo

  8. Wabwoto Karoph Edward

  9. Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor

  10. Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga

  11. Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi Anam

  12. Ongarora Fred Nyagaka

  13. Christopher Kyania Nzili

  14. Mugo David Mwangi

  15. Cheruiyot Elizabeth Omange

  16. Omollo Lynette Achieng'

  17. Washe Emmanuel Mutwana

  18. Nyukuri Annet

  19. Murigi Theresa Wairimu

  20. Asati Esther

Employment and Labour Relations Court

  1. Gakeri Jacob Kariuki

  2. Baari Christine Noontatua

  3. Keli Jemimah Wanza

  4. Mwaure Anna Ngibuini

  5. Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani

  6. Rutto Chemtai Stella

  7. Kebira Ocharo

  8. Okeche Harrison Ogweno

  9. Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzel

  10. Nderitu David Njagi