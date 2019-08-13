By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended appointment of 30 judges to fill the same number of vacancies at the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The commission advertised the positions on February 22 and received 229 applications for the former and 160 applications for the latter court.

Sixty three and twenty nine candidates, respectively, were shortlisted for interviews that took place from July 9 to August 8.

The Environment court is of the same status as the High Court and currently has 33 judges who sit in 26 counties.

The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.

Judges recommended for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta are:

Environment and Land Court

Mboya Oguttu Joseph Naikuni Lucas Leperes Mwanyale Michael Ngolo Makori Evans Kiago Addraya Eda Dena Kimani Lilian Gathoni Kamau Joseph Mugo Wabwoto Karoph Edward Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi Anam Ongarora Fred Nyagaka Christopher Kyania Nzili Mugo David Mwangi Cheruiyot Elizabeth Omange Omollo Lynette Achieng' Washe Emmanuel Mutwana Nyukuri Annet Murigi Theresa Wairimu Asati Esther

Employment and Labour Relations Court