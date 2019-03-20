By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resolved to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to investigate the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang.

This follows allegations of close associations with Migori County and Governor Okoth Obado.

One complaint against the judge is that he authored a judgment with respect to the Sony Sugar belt and in return was rewarded by Migori County Governor Okoth Obado, who built a road to his private residence on the outskirts of Migori town.

There are also allegations including being bribed to deliver favourable rulings and being a partial arbitrator.

The JSC said on Wednesday that the accusations against Justice Ojwang disclose reasonable grounds to warrant the formation of the tribunal.

Members, led by Chief Justice David Maraga, regretted that Justice Ojwang refused to appear before the committee appointed to probe the matter despite being served with a notice.

The complaint was filed by Nelson Oduol and eight other residents of Migori.

