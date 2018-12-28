By MAUREEN KAKAH

Two directors of Web Tribe Limited have filed a suit against their prosecution over claims of Sh1.1 billion fraud at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Danson Muchemi Njuji and Robert Muriithi Muna on Friday sued the director of public prosecutions, the director of criminal investigations, the attorney-general and a Milimani magistrate's court.

Mr Muchemi is the chief executive officer of JamboPay, which is registered as Web Tribe.

He and Mr Muriithi, who were recently charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, sued these parties in a bid to stop their prosecution, which they say amounts to abuse of processes.

They explained that DPP Noordin Haji obtained court orders compelling their company to continue rendering services under its contract with the fund.

Web Tribe was hired to collect revenue through the Integrated Revenue Collection System (IRCS) on behalf of the NHIF.

Mr Muchemi says they were “competitively contracted” by the NHIF in 2014, and that they offer a critical service.

As part of investigations, the two bosses were barred from their offices on December 12, pending a search by police for evidence in the case.

The company's servers are located at View Park Towers in Nairobi.

The order came after State prosecutor Carol Kimiri urged the court to ensure the preservation of the offices, computers and all documents.

Ms Kimiri noted that all claims to the NHIF are channelled through the company's website, therefore all payments to health institutions which rendered services are submitted to the organisation.