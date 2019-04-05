By VINCENT ACHUKA

More by this Author

Controversial televangelist James Maina Ng'ang'a was on Thursday evening arrested in the capital Nairobi for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million.

Police picked up the Neno Evangelism Centre head from his home and drove him Central Police Station where he spent the night.

After hours of interrogation, he was freed on a police bond on Friday morning.

The preacher, who is facing charges of killing a woman through reckless driving and threatening to kill journalist Linus Kaikai, is set to appear in court later today.

The Friday court date will be the preacher's second in less than a month.

On March 19, Mr Ng'ang'a was charged with threatening to kill Mr Kaikai and incitement to violence and released on a Sh200,000 cash bail or Sh300,000 bond.

The charges came after he released a video clip in social media issuing threats of unknown consequences against the journalist who had criticized rogue preachers and called for regulation of the religious sector, including a requirement of higher education for clerics.

The preacher Ng’ang’a quickly responded by posting a self-recorded video in which he bashed Kaikai for his comments.