Ms Mugo said she needs protection from the court before presenting herself to the DCI.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Ms Jane Mugo said she was afraid of presenting herself to the DCI because the officers to question her, worked with her before.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A city court Tuesday directed a private detective to present herself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for her fingerprints to be taken.

The court said the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has powers to order investigations and charge individuals.

NEEDS PROTECTION

Mr Omari complained that police officers want her firearm “to get evidence which they do not have”.

He said he and his client are yet to be supplied with statements from witnesses who have given their evidence to the police.

Consequently, the court directed Ms Mugo to present herself to the investigating officer on Wednesday, in order to record a statement, have her fingerprints taken and present her gun and certificate.

It also directed the prosecution to supply her with the statements.

Ms Mugo has denies threatening to kill Mr Patrick Mugasia Kefa and Mr Deepa Shah on separate dates.