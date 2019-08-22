Former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo Thursday denied fraud-related offences he allegedly committed some 27 years ago.

The former Lugari MP denied four counts when he appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and pleaded with the court to release him on reasonable bail terms.

He said through his lawyer, Mr Danstan Omari, that he was in South Sudan when the summons were issued and that he had filed an appeal challenging his prosecution before the Supreme Court.

In 2016, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended the prosecution of Mr Jirongo but the politician moved to the High Court and obtained orders stopping the trial.

High Court Judge George Odunga quashed the charges after the former legislator argued that the case was brought up with the aim of settling political scores.

The appellate court, however, overturned the decision and allowed the DPP to prosecute him.

Mr Jirongo denied four counts, among them obtaining execution of a bank guarantee by false pretence, uttering a false document, forging a bank charge and giving false information to a police officer.

The court heard that with intent to defraud, Mr Jirongo induced Post Bank Credit Ltd to accept a bank charge for a parcel of land registered in the name of Soy Developers, which he used to obtain an overdraft of Sh50 million for his company Cyber Projects International.

It is further alleged that he forged a bank charge purporting it to be genuine and signed by his former business partner, Mr Sammy Kogo.

The last count stated that he gave false information to Mr Maxwell Otieno, a police officer, that he had paid Sh7 million to the late Jonathan Moi as balance to acquire Soy Developers Ltd.

It is alleged that he committed the offence on March 27, 2015.

The court directed him to deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 to secure his release and deposit his passport in court.

The case will be mentioned on September 19, for fixing of hearing dates.