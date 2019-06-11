By STELLA CHERONO

A fifth year student pursuing a mechanical engineering degree was shot and injured on Monday evening as he attempted to access State House Nairobi armed with a knife.

The 25-year-old student, who police identified as Kibet Bera, jumped over the fence and ran towards the buildings shouting that he would kill someone.

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander, Mr Michael Muchiri said officers manning Gate B shot at him injuring him on the left shoulder before arresting him.

“He is out of danger and he has been taken to hospital. He will be interrogated before being arraigned,” Mr Muchiri said.

The Jkuat student had on Monday posted on social media that he would attack State House.

“To; Thief, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Partners. Tomorrow I attack State House. God has sent me to execute judgement on every thief and every partner of a thief,” he said, as he signed off as ‘Prince of Ethiopia, formerly known as Brian Kibet Bera,” reads the post.