President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Thursday witnessed the historical signing of a peace deal towards the joint development of the marginalised Turkana-Pokot-Karamoja region along the border of the two countries.

The two Heads of State shook hands at Naitakwae Playgrounds in Moroto, in the Ugandan side of the border, after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for Cross-Border Peace and Development on the border.

CONFLICTS

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Uganda’s Minister for Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi signed the agreement in front of the two leaders and hundreds of top government officials from both countries. For years the communities have fought each other over pasture and cattle in conflicts that have often led to deaths.

“This agreement will help us ensure long-lasting peace for our people. It is not only about peace but sustainable development,” said President Kenyatta.

On his part, President Museveni said his administration had initiated a range of projects aimed at improving the economy of the region saying it was the only to ensure the lives of the residents improved.

He said the peace agreement would give his government an opportunity to implement the projects in the Karamoja region.

“President Kenyatta understands the importance of unity in Africa. He has the best spectacles to see and know what is required for a good economy. We have lined up projects like cement, marble and gold factories in this region. We also have a honey and meat processing programmes here,” said Mr Museveni.

The biggest challenge within the region has been cattle rustling that has always been fueled by readily available guns.

Uganda has tried to rid the Karamojong of the lethal guns through past disarmament but other countries including Kenya have failed in similar missions. In 2001, the Ugandan government managed to recover at least 40, 000 illegal guns during a mop up pushed by President Museveni in the region. During that exercise, Turkanas who had been living in Uganda for years were said to have escaped to Kenya in droves to avoid losing their guns.

BUSINESS

The two governments signed the MoU with the main intention to improve peace and encourage cross-border trade that has often been disrupted by distrust and frequent inter-community attacks.

The communities within the border still practice other outdated practices such as female genital mutilation. Both countries have rolled out programmes aimed at stamping out the practice and hope to use the new agreement to bring together efforts towards dealing with the vice.

No significant attack has been reported along the border for a while and business has boomed as traders from Lodwar in Turkana cross over to buy vegetables and grains from the markets in Moroto region that enjoys rains most of the year unlike the semi-arid Kenyan side.

However, bad roads on the Kenyan side has been blamed for stagnating business activities.

Mr Wamalwa said the agreement was a clear indication of the positive direction the two countries were taking in promoting East African unity.