Joseph Kamaru's widow Susan dies in Rongai

Wednesday February 27 2019

Susan Wangari Kamaru

Susan Wangari Kamaru during the funeral ceremony of her husband Joseph Kamaru in Murang'a on October 11, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By NDUNGU GACHANE
Susan Wangari Kamaru, the widow of celebrated Kikuyu Benga musician Joseph Kamaru, is died.

Ms Kamaru died of cardiac arrest, her family said.

According to her son Boniface Macharia, Ms Kamaru died on Saturday night in Rongai at her daughter’s home.

Mr Kamaru passed on four months ago at the MP Shah Hospital where he was receiving treatment after developing breathing difficulties.

The late musician was laid to rest in Muthithi village, Murang’a in a ceremony that was attended by his fans including President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deputy President William Ruto.

Ms Kamaru will be laid to rest next to her husband on Friday.

She has left behind four children.

