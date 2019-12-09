By ELVIS ONDIEKI

The parents of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, a suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, are jittery following his alleged transfer from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The family said they were informed of the transfer late on Friday but because prison visits only take place on weekdays, they had to wait until Monday to go to Kamiti.

At Kamiti, Mr Irungu was held in solitary confinement on orders of the High Court.

The suspect's mother, Anastacia, told the Nation that the officer in charge of Kamiti told them he had been moved to Manyani, a maximum security prison in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Anastacia said Mr Irungu was moved on Friday.

"He has been taken to Manyani and his next appearance in court is in February. It's like they want to do something to him," she said.

"The prison officer says it's a normal transfer but our lawyer says he has never heard of something like that."

The mother added that some wardens at Kamiti appeared puzzled when they were asked whether a person in remand can be moved from prison to prison as is the case with convicts serving sentences.

The Nation on Saturday contacted Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons, Mr Wycliffe Ogalo, for comment on the matter. He had not responded to a text message by the time of publication.

Mr Irungu's lead lawyer, Prof Hassan Nandwa, said on Saturday that there had been no application for his transfer.

Mr Irungu's parents rushed on Monday morning to find a bus to take them to Voi.

"We have to see if he is okay and if indeed he is there," said the mother.

Mr Irungu's parents last interacted with him was on November 29, when the hearing of his case was adjourned to February, when the court will rule on whether he can be released on bond.