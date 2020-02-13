Monica Kimani was killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment on the night of September 19, 2018 after arriving from Juba, South Sudan, where she operated her family business and was en route to Dubai to meet her fiancé.

The main suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani was on Thursday freed on bail.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was released by High Court Judge James Wakiaga on a Sh2 million cash bail.

The judge cautioned Irungu against commenting on media and social media platforms about the case.

The suspect was also asked to report to his area chief every last Thursday of every month.

The judge directed his chief to make monthly reports to the court’s deputy registrar.

Irungu was ordered to deposit his passport in court. The judge warned the suspect against getting a new passport or any other travel document pending his trial.

If he does not adhere to these bail terms, his bond terms will the cancelled, the court warned Irungu.

Irungu was arrested on September 26, 2018 over the murder of Kimani.

Kimani was killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment on the night of September 19, 2018 after arriving from Juba, South Sudan, where she operated her family business and was en route to Dubai to meet her fiancé.

Television journalist Jacqueline Maribe is also facing trial alongside Jowie over the murder.