By ELIZABETH MERAB

Jeremy Tubula, the baby born prematurely weighing 400 grammes, has been discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Jeremy was born prematurely on April 1 after his mother, Catherine Joy Nkune, developed pregnancy complications.

The trouble with the pregnancy had compelled Nkune’s doctor to put her to bed rest for two weeks.

On Wednesday, Jeremy was handed over to his parents after attaining 3.5 kilogrammes.

He is the second prematurely born baby to weigh 400 grammes at KNH since the inception of the referral facility, according to the hospitals CEO Evans Kamuri.