By BRIAN OKINDA

More by this Author

Family, friends and political leaders have converged at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi for the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso memorial service.

Deputy President William Ruto, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka, Cabinet secretaries, governors and their deputies, members of Parliament are among hundreds of mourners at the church.

Governors at the service include Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Samuel Tunai (Narok), and Godana Dhadho (Tana River).

Ms Ida Odinga, wife of opposition leader Raila Odinga and who was also a teacher of Laboso at Kenya High School, described her as a great leader, adding that the people of Bomet had made the right choice in picking her.

Ms Odinga reminisced an incidence years before when the Laboso’s father helped her, creating a bond between the two families.

She also lamented that the ravenous cancer scourge.

Related Stories Joyce Laboso gets State burial

Laboso succumbed to cancer on July 29 at Nairobi Hospital.

From the All Saints Cathedral, her body will be flown to Bomet.

On Friday, her body will be flown to Koru in Kisumu County for an overnight stay.