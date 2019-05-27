By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A judge has sued the Judicial Service Commission for asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to set up a tribunal to investigate him over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Martin Muya of the High Court in Bomet, who filed the petition on Monday, is among three judicial officers recommended for probing over gross misconduct, incompetence and abuse of office. Other judges are DK Njagi Marete and Lucy Waithaka.

In 2003, Justice Muya was among 83 magistrates sent home during a radical surgery by Justice Aaron Ringera. He was later cleared and appointed a judge.

MISCONDUCT

The complaint against him was filed by NIC Bank, the defendant in a matter before the High Court in Bomet, and Mr Alfred Kipkorir Mutai and Kipsigis Stores.

The commission said after numerous adjournments, the judge granted an injunction and reserved his reasons for five months.

This was despite pleas by the bank that the vehicles, which were part of security, were being sold, occasioning the lender loss.