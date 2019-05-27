alexa Judge Martin Muya sues JSC over tribunal to probe him - Daily Nation
Judge Martin Muya sues JSC over tribunal to probe him

Monday May 27 2019

Judges Martin Muya and Richard Mwongo

A file photo of judges Martin Muya (left) and Richard Mwongo during a judges' conference in Mombasa. Judge Muya will be investigated by a tribunal over allegations of gross misconduct, incompetence and abuse of office. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Justice Martin Muya of the High Court in Bomet, who filed the petition on Monday, is among three judicial officers recommended for probing over gross misconduct, incompetence and abuse of office.
MAUREEN KAKAH
By MAUREEN KAKAH
SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
A judge has sued the Judicial Service Commission for asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to set up a tribunal to investigate him over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Martin Muya of the High Court in Bomet, who filed the petition on Monday, is among three judicial officers recommended for probing over gross misconduct, incompetence and abuse of office. Other judges are DK Njagi Marete and Lucy Waithaka.

In 2003, Justice Muya was among 83 magistrates sent home during a radical surgery by Justice Aaron Ringera. He was later cleared and appointed a judge.

MISCONDUCT

The complaint against him was filed by NIC Bank, the defendant in a matter before the High Court in Bomet, and Mr Alfred Kipkorir Mutai and Kipsigis Stores.

The commission said after numerous adjournments, the judge granted an injunction and reserved his reasons for five months.

This was despite pleas by the bank that the vehicles, which were part of security, were being sold, occasioning the lender loss.

The JSC said the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office, incompetence and gross misconduct in the manner in which the judge handled the matter.