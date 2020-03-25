By JOSEPH WANGUI

Embattled judge Martin Muya has moved to the Supreme Court to challenge his impending removal from office for gross misconduct.

In a notice of appeal filed Wednesday, the judge says he is dissatisfied with the decision of a tribunal formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate him.

The tribunal, chaired by retired Court of Appeal judge Alnashir Visram, in a ruling dated March 17, recommended the sacking of Justice Muya after finding him guilty of gross misconduct.

The seven-member tribunal found that the judge’s conduct while determining a dispute between a Bomet trader and NIC Bank Limited caused the lender to suffer losses.

But through lawyer Philip Nyachoti, Mr Muya wants the tribunal’s decision set aside.

In its ruling, the tribunal was of the view that Justice Muya caused inordinate delays in handling the applications and as a result the bank suffered prejudice.

