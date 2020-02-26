alexa Smokin Wanjala recovering well from swine flu: Maraga - Daily Nation
Smokin Wanjala recovering well from swine flu: Maraga

Wednesday February 26 2020

Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala.

Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala. He contracted swine flu while in India for an international conference. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Six Indian Supreme Court judges have also contracted the viral disease.
NATION REPORTER
Chief Justice David Maraga has confirmed reports that Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala contracted H1N1, also known as swine flu, while in India for a judicial conference.

The judiciary head said that Justice Wanjala was responding to treatment and may be discharged from hospital today (Wednesday).

""(Swine flu) also affected six Indian Supreme Court Judges. The judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery," he said on Wednesday.

He is admitted at Apollo Hospital, one of India's largest healthcare groups.

