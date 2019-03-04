By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has on Monday reviewed the two-year jail term handed to former senator Joy Gwendo for stealing Sh1.7 million.

Justice John Onyiego had on Friday set aside the sentence because the trial magistrate slapped her with a jail term without on option of a fine.

In setting aside the sentence, Justice Onyiego said Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti erred by failing to give Gwendo a fine option.

Now the former TNA nominated senator has been ordered to pay Sh600,000 fine or serve one year jail term.

Mr Ogoti sentenced the former lawmaker to two years in jail after finding her guilty of fraud and abuse of office.

She had been charged with five counts, including abuse of office, issuing bad cheques and stealing.

In a plea agreement, Ms Gwendo agreed to pay the money in four installments. Further, she pleaded guilty to abuse of office but the State dropped charges of stealing and issuing bad cheques.