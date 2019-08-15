By SAM KIPLAGAT

High Court judges will Thursday afternoon visit the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi to establish whether Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's statue is part of the building.

Activist Okiya Omtatah has faulted the Central Bank of Kenya for retaining the image of Mzee Kenyatta on the new currency notes.

In the petition, Mr Omtatah accuses CBK and its Governor Patrick Njoroge of contravening Article 231(4) of the Constitution by retaining the portrait of Kenya’s first president on the new generation currency notes.

Similarly, Mr Simon Mbugua, a former Kamukunji member of Parliament, accuses the CBK of failing to conduct public participation before the new notes were printed.