Coronavirus: Judiciary staff directed to work from home

Tuesday March 24 2020

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi who on March 23, 2020 instructed judges, judicial officers and workers to keep off court stations across the country and work from home. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Contacts of two staff who will handle urgent matters on email will be given.
JOSEPH WANGUI
By JOSEPH WANGUI
The Judiciary has now directed all staff to work from home as Kenya, with 16 confirmed cases, battles to arrest the coronavirus spread.

Chief Registrar Anne Amadi on Monday fired a memo to judges, judicial officers and workers, instructing them to keep off court stations across the country.

She directed that notices informing the public of the closure be displayed at courts with contacts of two staff to handle urgent matters on email.

