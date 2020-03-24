By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Judiciary has now directed all staff to work from home as Kenya, with 16 confirmed cases, battles to arrest the coronavirus spread.

Chief Registrar Anne Amadi on Monday fired a memo to judges, judicial officers and workers, instructing them to keep off court stations across the country.

She directed that notices informing the public of the closure be displayed at courts with contacts of two staff to handle urgent matters on email.