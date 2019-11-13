The money is said to have been transferred to her account about the same time three firms under investigations received monies from the Malindi CDF.

Both Ms Mboko and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa were questioned at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Investigations into alleged siphoning of Sh312 million belonging to Malindi Constituency Development Fund have crossed borders into Mombasa after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Likoni MP Mishi Mboko for questioning over the matter.

BANK ACCOUNTS

Ms Mboko, according to detectives, is said to have received Sh10 million from Ms Jumwa. The money is said to have been transferred to her account about the same time three firms under investigations received monies from the Malindi CDF.

The three companies — Bizcot Limited, Kaseru Construction and Multiserve Contractors — all of which are owned by Ms Jumwa’s close relatives, including her children, cumulatively received Sh178.8 million.

Detectives believe this money was obtained fraudulently and that Ms Jumwa influenced the Malindi CDF committee to issue the three companies with tenders, in a possible case of conflict of interest.

Ms Mboko spent the better part of Tuesday at the DCI headquarters and left just before 3pm.

Among the questions detectives wanted her to answer was the reason Ms Jumwa sent the money in question to her bank accounts.

Sources told the Nation that the Likoni MP, a fiery orator who became ODM point woman at the Coast after Ms Jumwa decamped to Ruto’s camp, told investigators that the money was payment for a debt.

VARIOUS TENDERS

Part of the money that ended up in Ms Mboko’s accounts is said to have originated from Kaseru Construction while the rest came directly from Ms Jumwa’s accounts.

Kaseru, which was registered in January 2014, has for the past four years received Sh65 million in various tenders from Kilifi.

On November 4, the firm received Sh11 million from Multiserve, whose directors are Mr Robert Katana Wanje and Ms Rachel Neema Karisa, a daughter-in-law to Ms Jumwa.

Multiserve had been contracted by the Malindi NG-CDF to construct an education office block and it was paid Sh19 million.

Ms Mboko admitted going to the DCI headquarters but insisted it was for other matters and not the Malindi CDF scandal.

“I was there for other reasons but not for the Malindi issue. They haven’t summoned me yet.”