She appealed for public help and received Sh6 million from Kenyans.

Ms Noorani was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013, but only went public in 2015 after various treatment options had drained funds raised by family and friends.

By HILLARY KIMUYU

K24 TV news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi Noorani has lost the battle against cancer while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

The lively journalist, who was battling lung cancer, was first diagnosed with liver cancer in early April 2013, when she was expecting her second child.

She underwent a liver transplant but the cancerous cells kept recurring and two years later she began undergoing chemotherapy.

“With several recurrences and specialised treatment, a transplant was the only option for me.

“Chemotherapy and radiotherapy that had lasted for two-and-a-half years were draining me mentally, physically, and exhausting my family financially,” Ms Noorani said in her video narration of her battle with cancer aired on K24 TV on October 1, 2016.

She liked to post updates on her progress and recovered after a liver transplant that lasted 18 hours.

Sadly, cancerous cells recurred in her lungs leading to he death Friday after years of treatment.

She said in 2016 that fighting cancer had taught her to be gracious even in the face of adversity.

“January 2016, 7, I was going in for an 18 hour surgery. One of the most happiest, anxious and scary moments of my life… I chose to smile and went in really not knowing the outcome. But just hung on to faith,” she wrote on her social media pages.

Ms Noorani went back to anchoring news and encouraged Kenyans to be grateful in every situation.

“I was hoping for a better life for my family and myself... A BETTER LIFE...” she wrote.

On October 16, 2015, Kenyans raised over Sh6 million for her treatment after Kameme FM hosted the anchor.

She narrated how she had spent Sh7m — raised by family and friends — and needed Sh8m for another surgery.