The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed that a staff member in Mombasa died after jumping from an airport control tower on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Director-General Gilbert Kibe said the aerodrome control officer II "lost his life after jumping from the control tower in unclear circumstances". The incident took place at Moi International Airport.

Mr Kibe said staff members would be given the opportunity to undergo counselling.

He added the employee's family had been informed of the incident and that authorities were carrying out investigations.

"The board and management stands with air control officers during this time, having lost a valuable member of the team," Mr Kibe said.

ALARM

It was not clear exactly why the KCAA employee jumped to his death but the incident brought to the fore the subject of mental stability and disorders such as depression, where the result is suicide.

Last week, the Health ministry confirmed that a Kenyan doctor undergoing training in Cuba took his own life.

Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, including Secretary-General Ouma Oluga and Deputy Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda, noted that Kenyan doctors studying in that country are frustrated and mistreated.

Dr Oluga said Dr Hamili Ali Juma had intended to terminate his training due to frustration.

"The arrangement has left Kenyan doctors vulnerable, frustrated and in deplorable conditions. This follows failure by the Kenyan government to secure proper housing, pay promised allowances and allow the doctors to reconnect with their families," he said.

The union has demanded better terms for the medics and the end of the programme so they can return home.

PwC CASE

In October 2018, a senior PwC Kenya manager died after he "fell" from his 17th floor office in Westlands, Nairobi.

Police said the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building but did not die on impact.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Many cases of suicide, by people of all ages, have been reported across the country, and led to campaigns for interventions to improve mental health.