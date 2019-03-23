 KCAA confirms staff jumped to his death - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

KCAA confirms staff jumped to his death in Mombasa, probe on

Saturday March 23 2019

KCAA boss Gilbert Kibe

A file photo of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe, who on March 23, 2019 confirmed that a staff member died after jumping from a control tower at Moi International Airport in Mombasa. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In a statement on Saturday, Director-General Gilbert Kibe said the aerodrome control officer II "lost his life after jumping from the control tower in unclear circumstances".
  • It was not clear why the KCAA employee jumped to his death but the incident brought to the fore the subject of mental stability and disorders such as depression.
Advertisement
By JILL NAMATSI
More by this Author

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed that a staff member in Mombasa died after jumping from an airport control tower on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Director-General Gilbert Kibe said the aerodrome control officer II "lost his life after jumping from the control tower in unclear circumstances". The incident took place at Moi International Airport.

Mr Kibe said staff members would be given the opportunity to undergo counselling.

He added the employee's family had been informed of the incident and that authorities were carrying out investigations.

"The board and management stands with air control officers during this time, having lost a valuable member of the team," Mr Kibe said.

ALARM

Related Content

It was not clear exactly why the KCAA employee jumped to his death but the incident brought to the fore the subject of mental stability and disorders such as depression, where the result is suicide.

Last week, the Health ministry confirmed that a Kenyan doctor undergoing training in Cuba took his own life.

Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, including Secretary-General Ouma Oluga and Deputy Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda, noted that Kenyan doctors studying in that country are frustrated and mistreated.

Dr Oluga said Dr Hamili Ali Juma had intended to terminate his training due to frustration.

"The arrangement has left Kenyan doctors vulnerable, frustrated and in deplorable conditions. This follows failure by the Kenyan government to secure proper housing, pay promised allowances and allow the doctors to reconnect with their families," he said.

The union has demanded better terms for the medics and the end of the programme so they can return home.

PwC CASE

In October 2018, a senior PwC Kenya manager died after he "fell" from his 17th floor office in Westlands, Nairobi.

Police said the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building but did not die on impact.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Many cases of suicide, by people of all ages, have been reported across the country, and led to campaigns for interventions to improve mental health.

The National Police Service is among organisations that have taken steps to prevent suicides following an increasing number of cases.

Related Stories

12/10/2018

Senior PwC manager falls 15 floors to his death

Police say the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building.

  • 8/1/2019 NPS moves to end staff suicides
  • 3 days ago Queries on Kenyan doctor's death in Cuba
  • 4 days ago Doctors up in arms after death in Cuba