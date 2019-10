A 12-year-old boy, named locally as James Myers has died after being electrocuted on railway lines in Merseyside.

By BENSON AYIENDA

A Standard Eight pupil died Wednesday after he was electrocuted at school, officials said.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate at Gwetembe Primary School in Nyamira was electrocuted when the pupils were on a lunch break.

The boy died while receiving treatment at a local dispensary.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba confirmed the incident.