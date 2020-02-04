By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), led by its chief, Gen Samson Mwathethe, has taken control of the Lee funeral Home Nairobi where the body of former President Daniel arap Moi is being preserved awaiting burial.

Gen Mwathethe, together with other military bosses from the Kenya Airforce and the Kenya Navy, and Police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai, were among government officials and politicians who arrived at the mortuary before 8am on Tuesday.

Others present were Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Amina Mohammed (Sports), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and Simon Chelugui (Water).

PRIVATE AMBULANCE

The body arrived at the mortuary in a private ambulance at 8.25am from The Nairobi Hospital where Mr Moi was undergoing treatment.

It was escorted by heavy police security, both in uniform and in civilian clothes.

Shortly after the body arrived, a team of doctors from the military arrived and headed straight into the mortuary. They are said to be part of a medical team set to carry out a post-mortem examination on the former president's body.

There is tight security around the mortuary, with Agwings Kodhek Road being closed and only selected users are allowed to pass.

The officers are also manning the mortuary's entrance.