Kenya Defence Forces soldiers have been deployed to help put out the wildfire that has so far destroyed 100,000 hectares of vegetation in Mount Kenya National Park.

The 490 soldiers team up with Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service and members of the public in extinguishing the fire that has been raging since last Saturday. It was first spotted at Moorland near Lake Ellis.

The cause of the fire that has affected Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Laikipia and Nyeri counties has not been established.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko on Thursday, after visiting the area, said bad terrain and inadequate resources are some of the problems the firefighters are facing.

Mr Tobiko advised the county governments to take up a unified approach in putting out the fire.

The park's Senior Warden, Mr Isaac Mugo, said: "We are hoping that with the [help of] KDF officers we will put out the fire soon, though it is spreading very fast due to strong winds."

Kenya Forest Service Chief Conservator Monica Kalenda said 120 cases of wildfires have been reported nationwide since January, and 110,582 hectares of vegetation destroyed, dealing a blow to the revenue stream.