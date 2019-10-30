KFS admits operating death traps

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Every day, hundreds of thousands of Coast residents put their lives at risk as the ferries they use to cross at Likoni and Mtongwe are death traps that could cause a tragedy anytime.

The vessels plying the channels are unfit for use, having passed their service time by thousands of hours. One of the vessels was found to be operating on a 25-year-old steering system that was not compatible with its new engine. It had run for 16,000 hours — nearly double the recommended 8,500 hours — and badly needed overhaul.

DEFECTIVE

A 2016 report by the Auditor-General warned that the ferries were a disaster waiting to happen as most were defective thus causing the prows to be submerged in water while the ferries are in motion.

The report also accused the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) of contravening International Safety Management (ISM) by failing to service its vessels as required, exposing passengers to accidents.

The report further said that KFS did not meet the set ISM recommendations to ensure the vessels dry-dock after 8,500 hours of operations.

Advertisement

Instead, Mv Likoni and Mv Kwale operating in the channel had run for more than 30,000 hours without the mandatory overhaul dry docking.

And yesterday, the KFS management was hard pressed to explain why it ignored these findings, as well as a warning from an international maritime firm that declared three ferries unfit for use.

SHOCKING ADMISSION

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, a UK based firm dealing with the safety of ferries, had struck off Mv Nyayo, Mv Kilindini, and Mv Harambee from their register for being unseaworthy in 2007.

KFS continues to use them, however, putting the lives of more than 300,000 users at risk.

The KFS management appeared before Parliament’s Public Investment Committee, a month after Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda drowned when their car fell off a ferry into the ocean.

The KFS team, led by managing director Bakari Gowa, made a shocking admission that the firm, indeed, runs vessels that put lives at risk, due to cash constraints.

Documents before PIC indicate that the three ferries are now 30 years old and still operational, contrary to KFS policies that allow ferries to only work for 20 years.

Mr Gowa confirmed to the team Mr Abdulswamad Nassir chairs that indeed KFS operates the old ferries against its own policies, a breach he blamed on lack of funds to buy new ferries.

KFS engineer Peter Mathenge also admitted to the MPs that the three ferries were declared unseaworthy by the international firm, but failed to explain why they continue to use them.

30 YEARS OLD

“Despite the fact that the ferries are 30 years old, we are not able to replace them because of lack of resources.

‘‘We however constantly service them but it is expensive due to their age,” Mr Gowa said, adding, they have been seeking funds from Treasury since 2010.

they have been requesting for funds from the National Treasury to but new ferries to replace the old ones but have not received any coin from the exchequer.

The management however failed to produce any official communication inform of letter or any other document it has sent to the parent ministry or any government authority requesting for funds for the purchase of the ferries.

Mr Nassir regretted that despite the outgoing auditor general Edward Ouko raising a red flag on the safety of the ferries in his 2017/2018 report, no action was taken.

“We want to know where the buck stops as far as these ferries is concerned and what has been done since the auditor general raised the matter in 2016,” Mr Nassir said.

TRAGEDY

“We need to stop this madness of people losing lives at the ferry. Someone must definitely take responsibility over this,” Mr Nassir added.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa faulted KFS management for extended the lifespan of a ferry that had already expired.

“The CEO must be liable for the tragedy that occurred because he allowed the use of ferries that were not worth to be in sea. This is like a doctor giving a patient expired drugs and expect him to be well,” Mr Wamalwa said.

The lawmakers also questioned how Kenya Maritime Authority gave KFS certificate of sea worthiness despite the ferries being declared unseaworthy by an international firm.

“The maritime authority must appear before us and answer numerous questions on how it cleared the ferries to operate,” Mr Nassir said.

Homa Bay Woman representative Gladys Wanga said the entire management team of both KFS and maritime authority should be sent home for incompetence.

DECLARED DANGEROUS

“It is suspicious how Kenya Maritime Authority is giving sea worthiness certificate every year on the ferries that were declared dangerous to be on the sea,” Ms Wanga said.