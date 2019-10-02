By ALLAN OLINGO

Ferry services have been suspended for three hours Wednesday morning to allow divers to retrieve the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu from the depths of the Likoni channel.

The mother and daughter drowned in the Indian Ocean on Sunday after their vehicle rolled off the ferry.

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) chairman Dan Mwazo said operations would be put on hold from 9am to 12 noon.

On Tuesday, services were halted for 30 minutes for divers to map out the crossing.

“We have identified a vessel at 75 feet deep and another at 135 feet. A team led by Kenya Navy officers will attempt to get to first vessel,” KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said.

MPs want KFS and the Kenya Coast Guard to take responsibility for the tragedy.