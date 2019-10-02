alexa KFS suspends ferry operations to retrieve bodies at Likoni Channel - Daily Nation
KFS suspends ferry operations to retrieve bodies at Likoni Channel

Wednesday October 2 2019

Ferry tragedy

Divers prepare to dive at the Likoni Crossing Channel on October 1, 2019 to retrieve the bodies of victims who drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Ferry services have been suspended for three hours.
  • Divers start retrieval of bodies of mother and daughter at the Likoni Channel.
ALLAN OLINGO
By ALLAN OLINGO
Ferry services have been suspended for three hours Wednesday morning to allow divers to retrieve the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu from the depths of the Likoni channel.

The mother and daughter drowned in the Indian Ocean on Sunday after their vehicle rolled off the ferry.

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) chairman Dan Mwazo said operations would be put on hold from 9am to 12 noon.

On Tuesday, services were halted for 30 minutes for divers to map out the crossing.

“We have identified a vessel at 75 feet deep and another at 135 feet. A team led by Kenya Navy officers will attempt to get to first vessel,” KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said.

The tragedy has put a spotlight on KFS a disaster preparedness measures with MPs now calling for

MPs want KFS and the Kenya Coast Guard to take responsibility for the tragedy.

More follows.