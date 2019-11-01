KNH chief executive Evanson Kamuri said the hospital is expected to offer radiotherapy, chemotherapy, advanced surgery and bone marrow transplant services.

By NASIBO KABALE

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) insists it will go ahead with its plan to set up a parallel private hospital despite protests over the necessity of the move.

Thursday, the hospital said the facility will be funded by private investors, who will be responsible for its construction and operation for no more than 30 years.

Mr Nicholas Gumbo, the chairman of the KNH board, said that under the proposed Public Private Partnership, KNH will work with the Treasury towards actualising the project, which is expected be operational by 2023.

“We have done a feasibility study and found this to be a feasible and appropriate undertaking. The private investor will design, construct and equip the hospital for a concession period before handing it over to the government. During this period, we will be collecting leases for the land and also have a shared revenue agreement,” he said.

He added that the 300-bed facility would go a long way in complementing the revenue needs of KNH, hence reducing pressure on the exchequer. KNH operates a two-floor private wing in its main block, which charges Sh4,000 per day while its public wards charge Sh800.

