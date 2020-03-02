alexa KPA boss Daniel Manduku arrested, taken to DCI - Daily Nation
KPA boss Daniel Manduku arrested, taken to DCI

Monday March 2 2020

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku speaks to reporters regarding his session with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives over a shady tender, in Mombasa on April 23, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By VINCENT ACHUKA
Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku was arrested on Monday and taken to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI Director George Kinoti confirmed the arrest but did not give reasons.

Mr Kinoti only said that Mr Manduku was in police custody and that he would be questioned on various matters.

It was reported last November that Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji also had files on matters including the Sh500 million Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu port revitalisation project.

In December 2019, the MD suffered a setback after his application for orders stopping his arrest and prosecution based on the recommendations of an investigation was dismissed.

However, the KPA boss got a temporary reprieve after Justice Eric Ogola directed that he deposits Sh500,000 cash bail pending his arrest should it happen during the hearing of his petition.

The cash bail that Dr Manduku deposited was to last until his appearance in court to face charges, should they be preferred.