Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku was arrested on Monday and taken to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI Director George Kinoti confirmed the arrest but did not give reasons.

Mr Kinoti only said that Mr Manduku was in police custody and that he would be questioned on various matters.

Mr Manduku and several others are under investigation over cases including a Sh2.7 billion scandal.

It was reported last November that Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji also had files on matters including the Sh500 million Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu port revitalisation project.

In December 2019, the MD suffered a setback after his application for orders stopping his arrest and prosecution based on the recommendations of an investigation was dismissed.

However, the KPA boss got a temporary reprieve after Justice Eric Ogola directed that he deposits Sh500,000 cash bail pending his arrest should it happen during the hearing of his petition.