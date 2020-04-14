By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) says seven of its employees have contracted the Covid-19 disease while two have died since it was first reported in the country on March 13.

Acting Managing Director Rashid Salim, who confirmed this on Tuesday, noted the pandemic has become a major threat so KPA's officers are taking steps to prevent its further spread.

"As you are aware, Covid-19 is a worldwide pandemic threatening to wipe out human lives and the Port of Mombasa just like many other industries is not exceptional," Mr Salim said in a statement.

"As of April 13, KPA had seven confirmed Covid-19 cases. Four of these cases involve KPA staff while three are contracted cleaners working in the port."

QUARANTINE

The ag. MD said all those who had contacts with the patients were identified and quarantined within Mombasa.

Advertisement

"Currently, all the patients are admitted at the Coast Provincial General hospital and are responding well to treatment," he said.

"To ensure compliance, isolation rooms have been set up at the Bandari Clinic, where suspected patients are temporarily held waiting for public health officers to pick them up. More rooms are being prepared for this purpose."

OTHER MEASURES

The authority has taken several steps to curb further spread of the coronavirus, including allowing staff above 58 years of age and those with pre-existing medical conditions to work from home, in line with a government directive on this.

To reduce human contact while doing business, KPA has enabled on-line cargo documentation processes to enable customers clear cargo electronically and decongest human traffic within the port.

Mr Salim said fumigation was being carried out especially in offices occupied by staff found to be positive or suspected to have contracted the virus.

He added that plans were underway to extend this to the entire port.

The management has also acquired surgical gowns for clinical staff and those with close interactions with personnel such as pilots and security officers.

SHIP CREW

To reduce cases of infections among crew in ships, KPA and port public health officers have rolled out detailed procedures for handling vessels, which include mandatory pre-arrival reporting on board at least 48 hours before arrival in Kenya’s territorial waters.

To achieve that, masters of ships must submit a duly completed and compulsory Maritime Declaration of Health form to the port health officer.

All arriving vessels with crew and/ or passengers with recent travel histories to countries with confirmed cases of the virus within the past 14 days must undergo special monitoring and Port Health must issue restricted pratique.

The port management has suspended ship crew change until further notice. The exception is given to Kenyan crew and persons with valid resident permits.