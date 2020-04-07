KPA seeks new captain to steady rocking ship after Manduku exit

Managers in the finance, procurement and engineering departments are on the spot after they were asked to explain several malpractices.

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Two weeks after Daniel Manduku’s resignation as the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director, the agency has initiated the process to replace him.

On Tuesday, KPA announced through an advert that it’s seeking to recruit an individual to the MD’s position left vacant on March 27.

“The authority is seeking to recruit an individual with a high degree of integrity and professionalism, impeccable administrative capabilities and strategic orientation to fill the position of managing director,” stated the advert signed by the board chairman Gen (rtd) Joseph Kibwana.

Applications should be sent before April 24.

The appointment will be on a contractual term of an initial period of three years, renewable based on performance.

Recently, Mr Rashid Salim was appointed as the acting MD. Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia had said Mr Rashid will act for a month as the government seeks to find a substantive person.

Advertisement

“He will act for four weeks as we head-hunt for a substantive MD,” Mr Macharia told the Nation last week.

Once recruited, the new MD is expected to streamline the procurement department and firmly deal with tendering scandals.

Managers in the finance, procurement and engineering departments are on the spot after they were asked to explain several malpractices.

KPA has lost billions of shillings due to poor practices, according to a board audit and risk committee report released on March 18.