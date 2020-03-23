By ALLAN OLINGO

Kenya Airways (KQ) will now only fly domestic routes as it moves to adhere to the international flights ban imposed by the government on Sunday in the wake of the increased cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which is ravaging the world.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said that they will now temporarily suspend all international services effective midnight March 26, until further notice.

“We will continue to operate cargo flights particularly so that we are available to offer emergency services or much needed supplies. In the meantime, our domestic flights to Mombasa and Kisumu remain operational,” Mr Kilavuka said.

The airline said it has been working hard to help passengers return to their homes given the increased travel restrictions across the world.

“We also recognise that these sudden changes have greatly inconvenienced many of our customers and we would like to apologise sincerely for this but hope that we will come back stronger than ever in due course. Customers affected by the suspension will be able to change their bookings for later travel or exchange their booking for vouchers for future travel within 12 months,” Mr Kilavuka said.

