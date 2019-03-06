By JAMES KAHONGEH

More by this Author

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

Following a strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) which has paralysed operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya Airways (KQ) has advised all its passengers scheduled to fly out from 11am Wednesday not to go to the airport until further communication.

In a notice to all its passenger KQ advised travellers not to go to JKIA as no operations would be going on.

Flights to Amsterdam, Mumbai and London were, however, not affected, with passengers allowed to check in.

DISPUTE

The strike stems from a dispute to place the airport under KQ, a move that has fiercely been opposed by different quarters including airport workers who fear job losses.

The operations affected by the strike include aircraft maintenance, cabin crew services, air traffic control, security, fire and rescue, ground flight services, engineering and finance.

Related Content Flights disrupted at JKIA in Nairobi - PHOTOS

The aviation workers went on strike even after Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) had suspended it.

KISUMU

The strike has also affected operations at the Kisumu International Airport with passengers left stranded.

Mr Paul Onalo was to travel to Nairobi at 7.40am on a Kenya Airways flight but he was told that he could not do so until the situation normalises.

Although his ticket remains open until the situation returns to normal, he was worried that his plans had been put in disarray.

By Wednesday morning, only a Silverstone Airline plane had landed at the Kisumu airport.

Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Fly 540 and Safarilink flights had not landed in Kisumu by Wednesday morning.

KAA said in a statement it was working to resolve the matter.