The KRA said samples, which were taken for testing at the KRA and government chemist laboratory turned positive for ethanol.

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have seized 7,500 litres of illegal ethanol valued at over Sh2 million.

In a statement, KRA commissioner, investigations and enforcement said the ethanol had been concealed in a 10,000- litre water bowser. The vehicle was intercepted at Sultan Hamud, Makueni County on Saturday.

“The truck driver was arrested and will be arraigned alongside the truck owner. Investigations are still ongoing to ensure that the owners and smugglers are apprehended and charged,” said KRA in a statement.

ETHANOL

The KRA said samples, which were taken for testing at the KRA and government chemist laboratory turned positive for ethanol.

Upon examination, the tanker was found to be carrying 2,500 litres of water in an outer compartment while the second concealed compartment had ethanol.

Advertisement

In 2015, the KRA through a public notice, introduced procedures to govern access, purchase and importation of ethanol pursuant to the government’s initiative to combat illicit production and consumption of spirit-based beverages. The procedures provide requirements based on provisions of Customs and Excise Act.

The move, which took effect from September 1, 2015, is aimed at controlling access to ethanol as well as preventing revenue loss.

REVENUE LOOPHOLES

KRA has made deliberate efforts to safeguard the borders and seal all revenue loopholes as well as ensure that there is a level ground for all traders in the market.

“The authority is committed to fighting illicit trade and contraband goods,” added the statement.