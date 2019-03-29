At first, the students where chanting "haki yetu" (our right) which later morphed into pro-Bobi Wine slogans.

MARY WAMBUI

Police on Friday were forced to lob tear gas canisters at rowdy Kenyatta University students who were shouting pro-Bobi Wine chants outside a building where President Yoweri Museveni was giving a public lecture.

The students numbering tens at first complained about being locked out of the amphitheatre where Mr Museveni was giving his lecture at the main campus on Thika-Nairobi highway.

At first, the students where chanting "haki yetu" (our right) which later morphed into pro-Bobi Wine slogans.

Bobi Wine is a member of Parliament in Uganda and musician who has been vocal against Mr Museveni's leadership and has been mulling running for president.

The chants continued throughout Mr Museveni's address eventually prompting police officers to intervene by throwing teargas canisters at the students to clear the way for Mr Museveni's when he was done giving his lecture.