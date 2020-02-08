By MERCY KOSKEY

The Kabarak home of former President Daniel arap Moi was a beehive of activities on Saturday as workers prepared for his burial next week.

Painters, contractors and a team from the National Youth Service were among those found doing different kinds of work at the home in Nakuru County.

One painter said they arrived as early as 7am, with instructions to paint the dais that will be used during a service on the burial date.

The NYS team cleaned and inspected the home.

RESPECT

Residents found at Rafiki's trading centre said they were happy with the preparations.

Trader James Ngige said attention to detail demonstrated respected for the former head of state.

"I will close my business and attend the burial even if I will not access the main grounds," he said.

Tents are pictured at former President Daniel arap Moi's home in Kabarak, Nakuru County, on February 8, 2020 ahead of his burial on February 12. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

AMAZEMENT

Some said they were amazed by mourning traditions, including presentation of Moi's body at Parliament buildings for a three-day public viewing.

"Today was a big day for me as I had never seen such. I watched it on television," said one Mr Maina.

The public has until Monday to view Moi's body.

On Tuesday, an interdenominational service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The body will then be flown to Kabarak for the burial.

Workers prepare former President Daniel arap Moi's home in Kabarak, Nakuru County, on February 8, 2020 for his burial on February 12. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BARINGO DEMAND

Earlier, Baringo County residents demanded that the body be taken to Kabarnet for them to view it before the burial.

Moi was MP of Baringo North and Central for a cumulative 39 years.