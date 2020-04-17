He was driven to Matulo airstrip in Webuye where he was taken by the Amref helicopter to Nairobi.

A source close to the MP told Nation that the MP had been admitted at Bungoma West Hospital since Sunday.

By BRIAN OJAMAA

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti was on Thursday afternoon flown to Nairobi for further treatment after a week-long admission at Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi.

The Ford Kenya party lawmaker had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital following after he fell ill.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Jacob Wanyama said the lawmaker had been transferred to Karen Hospital in Nairobi following a referral request from his doctor.

He was driven to Matulo airstrip in Webuye where he was taken by the Amref helicopter to Nairobi.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Ford Kenya chairman is said to have made the intervention to fly him to the city.

