By MARTIN MWAURA

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Treasury counterpart Ukur Yatani have been summoned to appear before the Senate and National Assembly Health committees over alleged misappropriation of Sh1.3 billion Covid-19 funds.

This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta dismissed claims of misappropriation of the funds after the Health ministry shared an itemised budget of how the money was spent.

Senate deputy Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata said the two CSs will appear before the two houses which have been given the power to oversight to clarify on the alleged misappropriation of the itemised budget for funds issued by the World Bank.

Speaking in Mathioya with area MP Peter Kimari as they issued free sanitisers, masks and food, the two called for a thorough audit of the funds fearing the pandemic could turn out to be a cash cow for some people.

"We have heard allegations that money was stolen but we can only make a conclusion based on the evidence and thus summoned the two Cabinet secretaries. We shall fight to ensure no money is lost,” said Mr Kang’ata

"We shall ask the right questions, let us stop the speculations and conclusions without concrete evidence,” he added

He said in Senate there is a team that that is appraising the government on the fight against Covid-19.

The two demanded accountability for the billions donated towards the fight against the virus.

"Such things will discourage people from giving if the money will be embezzled during this difficult period. I am also urging people not to politicize the whole issue,” said Kimari.

"Thorough investigations need to be done and if anyone is found culpable, severe action should be taken against the individual,” he added